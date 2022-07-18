New Delhi: A solar flare is set to impact the Earth soon according to a space expert and physicist. A solar flare is a series of huge explosions from the surface of the sun which end up giving out bursts of electromagnetic radiation and intense heat. While Earth will not be affected by the heat, it can be affected by electromagnetic radiation which can temporarily disrupt signal transmissions according to NASA.

The solar flare had erupted from the Sun on June 14 and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) had even raised an alert regarding it.

Physicist Dr Tamitha Skov had also tweeted about the potential solar storm. She wrote, “Direct Hit! A snake-like filament launched as a big #solarstorm while in the Earth-strike zone. NASA predicts impact early July 19. Strong #aurora shows possible with this one, deep into mid-latitudes. Amateur #radio & #GPS users expect signal disruptions on Earth's nightside.”

The solar flare can lead to potential blackouts for radio and GPS users, Skoy mentioned. Solar flares are usually classified into levels based on their impact. This one is predicted to be of G-3 level which can’t cause major destruction. However, it can cause northern lights – a beautiful display for spectators on Earth.

