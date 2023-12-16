trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2699515
NewsWorld
ISRAEL-HAMAS WAR

IDF 'Mistakenly' Kills Three Israeli Hostages In Gaza, PM Netanyahu Calls It 'Unbearable Tragedy'

Israeli PM Benjamin Netanyahu has expressed shock over the killing of 3 Israeli hostages in Gaza and called it an ''unbearable tragedy”.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Dec 16, 2023, 08:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

IDF 'Mistakenly' Kills Three Israeli Hostages In Gaza, PM Netanyahu Calls It 'Unbearable Tragedy'

Tel Aviv: The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) killed three of its hostages after opening fire on them, mistakenly identifying them as 'threats', Times of Israel reported citing IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari. Hagari said the IDF bears responsibility for the "tragic incident." "This is an area where the soldiers encountered many terrorists, including suicide bombers," he added.

Out of the three Israeli hostages, two have been identified as Yotam Haim, who was abducted from Kfar Aza and Samar Talalka, who was abducted from Nir Am. However, the third hostage was not named by Hagari due to requests by their family, Times of Israel reported.

 

 

Tel Aviv: In a heartbreaking incident, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) mistakenly opened fire, leading to the tragic death of three Israeli hostages in Gaza. The Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed deep sorrow, calling it an 'unbearable tragedy.'

Identification Of Victims

Out of the three hostages, two have been identified as Yotam Haim from Kfar Aza and Samar Talalka from Nir Am. The third victim remains unnamed upon the family's request, reported Times of Israel.

IDF Acknowledges Responsibility

IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari admitted the military's responsibility for the "tragic incident." He explained that the area was rife with encounters with terrorists, including suicide bombers, leading to mistaken identification of the hostages as threats.

Hagari suggested that the hostages might have fled or been abandoned by their captors, leading to the unfortunate incident. Immediate suspicion arose post-shooting, prompting a swift transfer of the bodies for examination in Israel, where the victims were identified.

Ongoing Investigation

The IDF is actively working to gather facts and clarify the details surrounding the incident. Hagari emphasized the complexity of the battle zone, highlighting previous encounters with terrorists and ongoing battles.

Condolences & Mourning

Expressing deep sorrow, Hagari conveyed the IDF's condolences and shared the grief of the victims' families. Prime Minister Netanyahu echoed these sentiments, stating, "The entire State of Israel mourns this evening." “This is an unbearable tragedy,” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement. “The entire State of Israel mourns this evening. My heart goes out to the grieving families in their difficult time.”

 

 

International Response

US President Joe Biden was briefed on the tragic incident, and White House National Security Council spokesman John Kirby called it "heartbreaking" and "tragic." The US expects Israel to conduct a thorough investigation to understand the circumstances leading to the hostages' deaths.

Hamas Attack On Israel

Hamas had kidnapped approximately 250 hostages during its October 7 attack on Israel, resulting in a significant loss of lives. Israel's retaliatory actions have claimed more than 18,700 lives, according to Hamas-run health ministry figures. The Israeli government remains committed to bringing all hostages home as a primary war objective.

Live Tv

Trending news

Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah
samsung high risk alert
DNA: Government issues alert for Samsung Phone Users
DNA Video
DNA: Where did the security of Parliament fail?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Heart attack
DNA: UP Roadways Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack While Driving
DNA Video
DNA test of Lok Sabha security breach
DNA Video
Parliament Security Breach: Who Is Manoranjan D?
DNA Video
DNA test of breach in Parliament security today
DNA Video
DNA: Eyewitness recall how intruders attacked Parliament