As Imran Khan Dodges Arrest, PML-N Asks Nawaz Sharif To 'Lend Some Courage'

New Delhi: Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML) leader Maryam Nawaz on Sunday (March 5, 2023) took a dig at Imran Khan for avoiding arrest in the Toshakhana case and asked her father and party supremo Nawaz Sharif to lend some courage to former Pakistan Prime Minister. She said that Nawaz was a brave person as he faced jail in poor health conditions while Imran Khan had never been to jail. Maryan Nawaz also said that Khan's "Jail Bharo Tehreek" was the most unsuccessful movement in history.

"Listen, Nawaz Sharif, please lend a little courage to Imran Khan," Maryam wrote in Urdu on her official Twitter account.

بات سنیں @NawazSharifMNS تھوڑی سی بہادری عمران خان کو ادھار دے دیں پلی — Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) March 5, 2023

In another tweet, she said, "Even if the lion is innocent, he holds his daughter`s hand and comes to Pakistan from London and arrests him. Get out, you coward! The nation knows the difference between a leader and a gatherer."

She slammed Khan and said that if a jackal is a thief, he hides behind other's daughters and uses them as a shield for fear of his arrest.

She also said that the nation had now come to know the difference between a lion and a jackal.

Imran Khan dodges arrest after Police show up at his residence

Earlier on Sunday, a high drama continued at the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan's residence after the Islamabad Police arrived there for his arrest in the Toshakhana case. Khan, however, avoided the arrest, and his legal team assured the cops that he will appear before the court on March 7.

PTI vice chairman and former Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said there is no mention of "arrest" in the warrants as an Islamabad sessions court has asked him to appear before it on March 7 in the Toshakhana case.

The cricketer-turned-politician, who has been recovering from a gunshot injury from an assassination attempt last year, has thrice skipped indictment hearings in the case.

The court issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Imran Khan last week and adjourned the hearing till March 7 for his repeated failure to appear before the court.

He has been in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.