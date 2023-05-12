Imran Khan's Supporters Celebrate His Release, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Leaders Fume

Islamabad: The supporters of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) were ecstatic over the release of their leader, Imran Khan and celebrated the top court's decision, reported Geo News. They poured into the streets soon after the Pakistan Supreme Court's verdict to release party chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. "All Pakistanis, wherever they are, should come out to express solidarity and gratitude to the Supreme Court in their respective areas," tweeted PTI leader Usman Dar, ex-special assistant to the prime minister on youth affairs.

He called on the party supporters to take to the streets to express solidarity and gratitude to the top court, reported Geo News. PTI leader Imran Ismail was also overjoyed at the SC's verdict. "Imran Khan released by Supreme Court. Pakistan zindabad," he wrote on the popular microblogging site.

Pakistani actress Mishi Khan thanked the top court and Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial for giving a "fair and right verdict". Imran Khan's ex-wife, Jemima Goldsmith, also celebrated the SC's decision, reported Geo News. Taking to Twitter, Goldsmith wrote: "Finally sense has prevailed."

Imran Khan’s Arrest Illegal: Pak SC

The apex court on Tuesday announced that the former prime minister's arrest was "illegal" and directed authorities to release him "immediately". Soon after that, the supporters and party workers hailed the court's decision.

The Supreme Court, in an order issued on Imran Khan's petition against his arrest, has allowed the former prime minister to meet up to 10 guests for as long as he wants while he is at the Islamabad Police Lines Guest House, reported Dawn.

The PTI has announced that party chief Imran Khan will address his supporters at the Srinagar Highway in the federal capital tomorrow (Friday) after appearing before the Islamabad High Court. In a statement on Twitter, the party urged its supporters from across the country to gather at the spot at 10 am to "express solidarity" with Imran.

PML-N Leaders Fume Over Imran Khan's Release

After the Supreme Court ordered the immediate release of Imran Khan, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leaders took exception to the "double standards of justice," reported Dawn.

Reacting to the verdict, PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz criticised Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, asking him to step down from the post and join the opposition party, reported Geo News.

PML-N leader Marriyum Aurangzeb while addressing a press conference in Islamabad said that "a few hundred armed protesters and terrorists have been attacking" the country and state properties regarding the protest by PTI supporters. "You all saw how PTI leaders incited violence and gave orders for attacks on Imran Khan's directives," she alleged.

Moreover, she cited the Islamabad High Court order, stressing that Imran's arrest was carried out in a legal manner, reported Dawn. "But the impression of the Supreme Court giving relief to a criminal, terrorist, and a gangster leading armed groups -- it amounts to backing a terrorist," she decried.

She further said several PML-N leaders faced arrests and raids in the past but no one raised any question. "Because all of that was done in support of the Ladla (a favourite child)" who disrespected the SC.

Directly addressing the chief justice of Pakistan, she said, "Had this love affair ended back then, then chief justice sahib, the court would not have been disrespected the way it is being today."

"Courts are disrespected when they become shelters for criminals, terrorists and armed groups. Courts, the Constitution and justice are disrespected then. Courts are disrespected when their decisions support criminals," she added.

She contended that if the court would back "terrorists" and "armed groups" that "set my country on fire, then all others deserve this relief as well". Reacting to the development, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif addressed a press conference in Islamabad, highlighting the "double standards of justice," reported Dawn. He began by recalling that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif and several other party leaders and workers were arrested in the past.

In this connection, the defence minister also referred to a video of Imran released prior to his arrest. "In his video message published prior to his arrest [...] did Imran not incite and preach violence? And what was the result of that violence?"

Protests In Pakistan

Imran was arrested in the Al-Qadir Trust case, in which he has been accused of corruption, from the Islamabad High Court premises on Tuesday afternoon before he was due to attend the hearings of two other cases.

The former prime minister's arrest sparked violent protests across the country, during which at least eight people were killed, several injured and thousands rounded up amid police action. There were many incidents of arson.