हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
NASA Mars Exploration Programme

Ingenuity Mars helicopter's first controlled flight scheduled for April 19: NASA

NASA is all set to attempt the first controlled flight of the Ingenuity Mars helicopter on Monday (April 19).

Ingenuity Mars helicopter&#039;s first controlled flight scheduled for April 19: NASA
Credits: NASA

Washington DC: NASA is targeting no earlier than Monday (April 19), for the first flight of its Ingenuity Mars Helicopter at approximately 03:30, am Eastern Time Zone (EDT).

NASA in a press release said that data from the first flight will return to Earth a few hours following the autonomous flight.

"A Livestream will begin at 6:15 am EDT, as the helicopter team prepares to receive the data downlink in the Space Flight Operations Facility at NASA`s Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL)," the release said. If the flight takes place on April 19, a postflight briefing will be held at 2 pm EDT, the release added.

The original flight date of April 11 shifted as engineers worked on preflight checks and a solution to a command sequence issue.

The rover will provide support during flight operations, taking images, collecting environmental data, and hosting the base station that enables the helicopter to communicate with mission controllers on Earth.

This technology demonstration is supported by NASA`s Science, Aeronautics Research, and Space Technology mission directorates. JPL, managed for NASA by Caltech in Pasadena, California, built and manages operations for Ingenuity and the Mars 2020 rover.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
NASA Mars Exploration ProgrammeMars roverIngenuity Mars HelicopterMars helicopterMars Perseverance rover
Next
Story

Outdoor mask-wearing no longer required in Israel after drop in COVID-19 infection rate

Must Watch

PT16M35S

Bengal Election 2021: Changes made in the Prime Minister's rallies