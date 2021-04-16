हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
SpaceX

SpaceX Crew-2 scheduled to be launched by NASA on April 22

SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft is all set for its second flight to International Space Station (ISS). NASA will launch the Crew-2 from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on April 22.

SpaceX Crew-2 scheduled to be launched by NASA on April 22
File photo

Washington: US space agency NASA is set to launch SpaceX Crew Dragon's second flight to the International Space Station on April 22, it said.

The Crew-2 with four astronauts on board will lift off at 6:11 a.m. EDT on April 22, from Launch Complex 39A at the agency`s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The Crew-2 flight will carry NASA astronauts Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur who will serve as the mission`s spacecraft commander and pilot, respectively along with JAXA (Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency) astronaut-Akihiko Hoshidea and ESA (European Space Agency) astronaut Thomasa Pesquet, who will serve as mission specialists to the space station, the space agency said in a statement.

The mission is the second of the six certified, crew missions NASA, and SpaceX will fly as a part of the agency`s Commercial Crew Programme. Crew-1 successfully docked into the ISS in November, last year.

The Crew-2 astronauts will remain aboard the space station for approximately six months as expedition crew members, along with three crewmates who will launch via a Russian Soyuz spacecraft.

The increase of the full space station crew complement to seven members over the previous six will allow NASA to effectively double the amount of science that can be conducted in space, NASA said.
 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
SpaceXAstronautsSpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraftNASA SpaceX
Next
Story

‘Sikhs For Justice’ launches ‘Khalistan Food For All’ charity campaign, donates $10K to United Nations

Must Watch

PT1M34S

Breaking News: Announcement of lockdown in Uttar Pradesh every Sunday