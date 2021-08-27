Kabul blasts: Taliban denying ISIS link is like Pakistan's denial on Quetta Shura, says Afghan acting President Amrullah Saleh

New Delhi: Afghanistan's former vice-president Amrullah Saleh on Friday (August 27, 2021) said that the Taliban denying links to the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist outfit is identical to Pakistan's denial on Quetta Shura, which is a militant organisation in Balochistan.

"Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to denial of Pak on Quetta Shura. Talibs hv leanred vry well from the master," tweets Amrullah Saleh, who is currently the acting president of Afghanistan.

Earlier on Thursday, in an exclusive interview with Zee Media, Amrulla Saleh said that former president Ashraf Ghani leaving the country was a "stain on our history.” Saleh also asserted, “Ghani’s escape shattered whatever positivity was left about his image,” adding that "at the right moment he did not show a sense of sacrifice and a sense of giving back to the country, I feel very sorry that.”

During the interview, the former vice president also spoke about the reason behind his decision of not to fleeing Afghanistan. "If a person of my stature and history tries to escape it would be disgraceful and a historic shame,” Saleh exclaimed.

"When the country is seeking our trust if we escape it would dishonouring the sacrifices of the Afghan people,” Saleh said, adding that he did “not want to be part of that disgrace, humiliation and historic shame. I am with the Afghan people and I am on my soil, I share their pain and frustration."

Meanwhile, as per IANS reports, the twin bombings at the Kabul airport killed at least 103 people, including 13 American service members on Thursday. Following the bomb attacks, US President vowed the United States will carry out strikes against the group responsible for the bombings that killed a dozen Americans.

"To those who carried out this attack...know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said on Thursday.

