'Kamala Harris Is Anti-India, Hindu Just By Name': Indian-American Businessman Ahead Of US Presidential Polls

A day before the United States presidential election, US undustrialist and founder of the Republican Hindu Coalition, Shalabh Shalli Kumar said that Donald Trump would prove to be a better President for India-America relations than Kamala Harris. Kumar said that Kamala is a Hindu just by name.

"Kamala Harris is just Hindu by name, but her actions and policies are anti-India. She wants a free Kashmir. Around five to seven people in her campaign are pro-Pakistanis. Pakistan is a bankrupt state but it is now a satellite state of China. So subsequently it is a big challenge for India and the US as China will use Pakistan as their proxy and create some trouble," said Kumar.

The businessman further said that if Trump becomes US President, then the next four years will be great for India-America relations. "For India and America's relationships, we are looking forward to a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the two countries. Former President Trump and PM Modi are good friends and hence the next four years would be great under the presidency of Donald Trump," said Kumar.

As the November 5 elections draw near, recent polling data indicates a competitive race, with a New York Times and Siena College survey showing Trump and Harris tied at 48 per cent in the popular vote. With both candidates vying for a historic moment in US politics, the upcoming election promises to be a pivotal event in the nation's future.

Ahead of the voting, both Kamala Harris and Trump have been trying to woo the India-American voters. While Trump played the Hindu card by condemning the Bangladesh violence against Hindus, Harris shared a photo with her mother when she left India for the US. "My mother, Dr. Shyamala Gopalan Harris, came to the United States from India at 19. She taught me and my sister, Maya, about courage and determination. It is thanks to her that I am ready to lead us forward," said Harris on X.