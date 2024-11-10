Khalistani Terrorist Arshdeep Dalla, Close Associate Of Nijjar Arrested In Canada: Reports

Arshdeep Dalla, a prominent Khalistani terrorist and close associate of the slain Hardeep Singh Nijjar, has reportedly been arrested in Canada.While there is no official confirmation from Canadian authorities regarding his detention, the news has raised significant concerns.

Shootout Leads to Detention

According to the media reports, the detention of Arshdeep Dalla allegedly follows a shootout that occurred on the night of October 27-28, 2023, in Canada. Security agencies were reportedly tracking Dalla’s involvement in the shootout, and Canadian authorities are understood to have detained him in connection with the incident.

However, as of now, it is unclear whether Dalla was released shortly after his arrest or remains in custody.

Dalla’s Role in Khalistani Extremism

Arshdeep Dalla has long been a key figure in the Khalistani movement and was considered the de facto leader of the Khalistani Tiger Force (KTF) following the death of Hardeep Singh Nijjar. The KTF is a notorious terrorist group that advocates for the creation of a separate Sikh state, Khalistan, and has been involved in various violent activities.

In recent months, Dalla has made headlines for his direct involvement in criminal activities in Punjab, India, including orchestrating multiple targeted killings. Notably, in September 2023, Dalla claimed responsibility for the assassination of Baljinder Singh Balli, a Congress leader from Moga, Punjab.

Dalla alleged that Balli had ruined his life and was responsible for his mother's arrest, motivating him to take violent revenge.

Criminal Activities and Arrest Warrants

Arshdeep Dalla has been on India’s National Investigation Agency (NIA) most-wanted list for several years due to his suspected involvement in orchestrating criminal activities across Punjab. He is believed to have been operating from his base in Canada, coordinating attacks and recruiting for Khalistani terror cells.

Over the past few years, Punjab Police have uncovered several modules linked to Dalla, with authorities seizing weapons, explosives, and arresting many of his associates.

In addition to his role in terrorism, Dalla is linked to numerous targeted killings, with the NIA accusing him of orchestrating violence in Punjab from abroad.

Tensions Between India and Canada

Dalla’s detention comes at a time of heightened tensions between India and Canada. The relationship between the two countries has deteriorated significantly since September 2023, when Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made allegations of potential Indian government involvement in the killing of Hardeep Singh Nijjar.

These allegations were swiftly rejected by New Delhi, which has vehemently denied any role in the incident.

The strained diplomatic ties were further aggravated by a series of violent incidents involving Khalistani extremists in Canada, including the recent attack on the Hindu Sabha Mandir in Brampton on November 3, 2023. The assault on the Hindu temple sparked protests by Hindu groups and strong condemnation from the Indian government, which called for the prosecution of those involved.