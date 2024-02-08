India, presently, facing different kinds of challenges from its neighbours. While at the one side, there is Pakistan which has been trying to foment unrest in India and is riddled with a socio-economic crisis, then there is Maldives whose leader Mohamed Muizzu is trying hard to break the archipelago's relationship with India. Then there is Myanmar which is causing troubles not only to India but also to Bangladesh. While India has decided to fence its entire border with Myanmar and end the Free Movement Region, Bangladesh has sought New Delhi's help.

Amid the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, India has advised its citizens to not travel to the Rakhine State in Myanmar. Meanwhile, Bangladesh has sought assistance from India regarding the continuous influx of Rohingya refugees and Myanmar's military into the country.

Bangladesh's Foreign Minister, Hasan Mahmud, visited Delhi and held discussions not only with Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar but also with India's National Security Adviser Ajit Doval. The Bangladeshi Foreign Ministry reported that the talks focused on maintaining stability in the region with the assistance of India and ensuring regional security. Bangladesh's Foreign Minister addressed the crisis of the rapidly increasing Rohingya refugee population in his country.

Myanmar civilians and military soldiers are entering into Bangladesh area amid Burma’s civil war



Many of them are wounded, hungry and in poor condition



// Myanmar already has fallen, junta govt is escaping the throne



Bangladesh Myanmar border, Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh



// pic.twitter.com/Sq0hb8hA76 — imtiaz (@imtiaz1899) February 4, 2024

During discussions at the diplomatic level, the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister raised the issue of Rohingya refugees with both Doval and Jaishankar. He expressed concern that this crisis could pose a significant challenge for both countries. Mahmud told journalists that the situation in Myanmar is worrisome for both countries.

This is not the first time that Bangladesh has brought up this issue with India. More than 1.2 million Rohingya refugees are currently residing in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. Bangladesh wants India's assistance in resolving this issue and sending the Rohingya back to their homeland. On the other hand, India is facing increasing tension as there is a rise in illegal entry by Myanmar nationals into Manipur, Mizoram, and Nagaland. While they may enter as refugees, it can pose a security threat. Bangladesh has now decided not to accept Rohingya anymore.

Since the military coup on February 1, 2021, there have been violent protests in Myanmar demanding the restoration of democracy. Not only in the Rakhine State, but reports of conflict between armed ethnic groups and Myanmar's military have been coming in since October last year from other areas as well. It is estimated that around 1.2-1.5 million Rohingya have left the country. It is said that under military rule in Myanmar, crimes such as human trafficking, drug trafficking, and online scams are on the rise. Amid the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, the country's soldiers are also entering Bangladesh and are clashing with Bangladesh's soldiers. There are reports that many bordering posts inside Bangladesh have been captured by Myanmar's soldiers.

Now, Bangladesh, which got liberation from Pakistan in 1971 due to the Indian Army, is now again seeking New Delhi's support in dealing with this crisis.