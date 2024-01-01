trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2704921
NewsWorld
JAPAN EARTHQUAKE

Live Updates| Massive Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Hits Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warning

Following the earthquake, Japan issued a tsunami alert, expecting tidal waves to rise to 5 meters.

Reported By: Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2024, 01:59 PM IST|Source:
Follow Us

Trending Photos

LIVE Blog

Japan Earthquake Live Updates: A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on Monday triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.

 

According to reports from public broadcaster NHK, a tsunami approximately 1 meter high has already impacted certain coastal areas along the Sea of Japan, with expectations of larger waves. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.

Stay Tuned To Zee News For Latest & Live Updates On Japan Earthquake & Tsunami Warning 

01 January 2024
13:57 PM

Major Tsunami Warning In Japan

Following the significant earthquake, the meteorological department issued a tsunami warning for the western region of the country, with the possibility of coastal areas experiencing tides reaching up to 5 meters.

13:52 PM

Massive Earthquake Hits Japan

Japan experienced a powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 in magnitude on Moday. The seismic event's epicenter was located in Noto, Ishikaga, and it was identified by its shallow depth.

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: India will celebrate Diwali on 22 January
DNA Video
DNA: How many seats are confirmed for Modi in Lok Sabha elections
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar court reduces death sentence for 8 ex-Indian Navy
DNA Video
DNA: Ram Mandir: Tent cities to welcome devotees
DNA Video
DNA: Know today What will happen on 22 January in Ayodhya?
DNA Video
DNA: BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Group Removed The Posters And Hoardings of 'Dabdaba'
DNA Video
DNA: Action on Rohingyas in Jammu Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!