Live Updates| Massive Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Hits Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warning

Japan Earthquake Live Updates: A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on Monday triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.

According to reports from public broadcaster NHK, a tsunami approximately 1 meter high has already impacted certain coastal areas along the Sea of Japan, with expectations of larger waves. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.

A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.