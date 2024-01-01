Live Updates| Massive Earthquake Of 7.6 Magnitude Hits Japan, Triggers Tsunami Warning
Following the earthquake, Japan issued a tsunami alert, expecting tidal waves to rise to 5 meters.
Japan Earthquake Live Updates: A powerful 7.6 magnitude earthquake struck central Japan on Monday triggering a tsunami warning and advisories for residents to evacuate.
According to reports from public broadcaster NHK, a tsunami approximately 1 meter high has already impacted certain coastal areas along the Sea of Japan, with expectations of larger waves. The Japan Meteorological Agency has officially issued tsunami warnings for the coastal prefectures of Ishikawa, Niigata, and Toyama.
A huge earthquake and tsunami struck northeastern Japan on March 11, 2011, devastating towns and triggering nuclear meltdowns in Fukushima.
Major Tsunami Warning In Japan
Following the significant earthquake, the meteorological department issued a tsunami warning for the western region of the country, with the possibility of coastal areas experiencing tides reaching up to 5 meters.
Massive Earthquake Hits Japan
Japan experienced a powerful earthquake measuring 7.6 in magnitude on Moday. The seismic event's epicenter was located in Noto, Ishikaga, and it was identified by its shallow depth.