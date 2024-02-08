Pakistan Elections 2024 Live Updated: Imran Khan Vs Nawaz Sharif Vs Bilawal Bhutto Make Polls Triangular

Pakistan Elections Live Coverage: Pakistan, a nation in crisis and engulfed in many challenges - be it economic or social, votes today to elect its next Prime Minister from two main candidates - Nawaz Sharif of Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) - after former PM Imran Khan and his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was barred from contesting the national polls. The polls come amid rising militant attacks and a highly polarised political environment. The situation of Sharif and Khan has been reversed this time. The two former prime ministers have switched places since the last election in 2018: Khan was believed to be backed by the military then and Sharif was in jail on corruption charges. While Bilawal Bhutto has run an aggressive campaign, only the result will tell whether the grandson of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto manages to bring back his glory or not as his party PPP is now largely limited to the Sindh region and has lost its impact in Punjab. To counter this, Bilawal is contesting from Lahore this time. Just like Uttar Pradesh is key to power in Indian Lok Sabha elections, in Pakistan, it's Punjab that decides who will rule Islamabad.

According to experts, while there may be no clear winner, Pakistan's powerful army generals could play a role after the results are announced. For the past 76 years since gaining independence, Pakistan's military has wielded significant influence over the country, whether through direct control or indirect means. Despite this, the military has consistently claimed that it refrains from meddling in political affairs. If the election does not result in a clear majority for anyone, as analysts are predicting, tackling multiple challenges will be tricky - foremost being seeking a new bailout programme from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) after the current one expires in March. Unofficial first results are expected a few hours after voting closes at 5 p.m. today and a clear picture is likely to emerge early tomorrow.