Modi In US: PM Meets President Joe Biden Ahead Of Quad Summit — WATCH

PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in the United States on Saturday, met President Joe Biden on the sidelines of the Quad summit in Wilmington. The two leaders were expected to discuss a range of issues, including the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

During the meeting at Biden's home in Wilmington, Delaware, the two leaders would review and identify new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership. According to US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan, the war and PM Modi's recent visit to war-torn Ukraine are likely to feature prominently in the bilateral meeting.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi received by US President Joe Biden as he arrived at Greenville, Delaware



The Prime Minister, who is in Wilmington as part of his three-day visit, is set to hold separate bilateral meetings with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, who are here for the Quad Summit.

"My meeting with President Biden will allow us to review and identify new pathways to further deepen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership for the benefit of our people and the global good," PM Modi had said in his departure statement in New Delhi.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, and Ambassador of India to the US Vinay Mohan Kwatra. The US team included Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs T H Jake Sullivan, and Ambassador of the US to India Eric Garcetti.

The annual Quad summit being hosted by President Biden in his hometown of Wilmington is expected to roll out a series of new initiatives to boost cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and explore ways to find peaceful solutions to the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza.

The four-member Quad, or the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, advocates upholding a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific.

From Wilmington, PM Modi will depart for New York, where he will attend an Indian community event at Long Island on September 22 and address the Summit of the Future at the UN General Assembly the next day.

"I am eagerly looking forward to engaging with the Indian diaspora and important American business leaders, who are the key stakeholders and provide vibrancy to the unique partnership between the largest and the oldest democracies of the world," PM Modi said.

