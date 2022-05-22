Monkeypox is a matter of concern: US President Joe Biden

Monkeypox outbreak: Amid the rising cases of Monkeypox virus globally, United States President Joe Biden expressed concern about the developing condition and said that the rare viral cases emerging rapidly in Europe and the United States are a matter of concern, reported PTI. This marks Biden’s first public comment on Monkeypox where he said if turns into the stage of rapid spread, it will be consequential. According to WHO, there are 92 confirmed cases of Monkeypox in the world right now spread across 12 countries.

Biden’s comments came as the president was asked about the disease by the reporters at Osan Air Base in South Korea, where he visited troops before taking off for Japan to continue his first trip to Asia as president.

“They haven't told me the level of exposure yet but it is something that everybody should be concerned about,” Biden said adding that work was underway to determine what vaccine might be effective.

Also Read: Monkeypox outbreak- India to screen arrival for virus signs, isolate sick patients; details here

Meanwhile, the World Health Organization (WHO) on Saturday warned that there will be more cases of monkeypox as it expands surveillance in countries where the disease is not typically found. It added that it will provide further guidance and recommendations in the coming days for countries on how to mitigate the spread of monkeypox.

“The situation is evolving and WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries," the global health body said.

Can Monkeypox turn into another Covid-19?

According to health experts, the chances of Monkeypox turning into another pandemic are highly low. A senior US administration official said that there appears to be "a low risk" to the general public at this time.

Fabian Leendertz, a researcher at the Robert Koch Institute in Germany, described the outbreak as an epidemic.

What is Monkeypox?

Monkeypox is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. The virus is transmitted from one person to another by close contact with lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets and contaminated materials such as bedding.

According to the WHO, Monkeypox typically manifests in humans with fever, rashes and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications.

It can also take a severe form, with the WHO saying the case fatality ratio has been around 3-6 per cent in recent times.

(With PTI inputs)