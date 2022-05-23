New Delhi: Israel, Switzerland, and Austria have become the latest countries to confirm cases of monkeypox, taking the total number of nations where the disease has been recently reported to 15. Israeli authorities said that they have detected the country's first monkeypox case in a man who returned from abroad and were looking into other suspected cases. Israel's Health Ministry said late Saturday (May 21, 2022) that the man was in a Tel Aviv hospital in good condition.

It called on anyone returning from abroad with fever and lesions to see a doctor. Israel's case is reportedly the first identified in the Middle East.

A first case was also confirmed in Switzerland in the Canton of Bern, the IANS news agency reported citing the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

"As far as is known, the affected person came into contact with the virus abroad. The sick person is receiving outpatient treatment and is in isolation at home," IANS quoted the FOPH as saying.

Austria also reported a case of monkeypox, media reports claimed.

Earlier on May 21, the World Health Organization (WHO) said that at least 92 monkeypox virus cases have been confirmed in 12 countries, including the US, Canada, Australia, UK, Spain, Portugal, Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Italy, and Sweden.

While so far no deaths have been reported due to monkeypox, about 28 cases in these countries are potential cases.

"The situation is evolving and WHO expects there will be more cases of monkeypox identified as surveillance expands in non-endemic countries," the global health body had warned.

"Epidemiological investigations are ongoing, however, reported cases thus far have no established travel links to endemic areas. Based on currently available information, cases have mainly but not exclusively been identified amongst men who have sex with men (MSM) seeking care in primary care and sexual health clinics," the WHO added.

The identification of confirmed and suspected cases of monkeypox with no direct travel links to an endemic area represents a "highly unusual event", the UN agency said.

It is noteworthy that the first European case of monkeypox was confirmed on May 7 in an individual in England who returned from Nigeria.

The WHO also said that the currently available evidence suggests that those who are most at risk are those who have had close physical contact with someone with monkeypox, while they are symptomatic.

The outbreaks are raising alarm because the viral disease mostly occurs in the west and central Africa, and only very occasionally spreads elsewhere.

What is the monkeypox disease?

Monkeypox is a rare viral infection similar to human smallpox. It was first discovered in 1958 in monkeys kept for research and the first human case of monkeypox was reported in 1970. The disease occurs primarily in tropical rainforest areas of Central and West Africa.

The virus belongs to the family Poxviridae, which also includes the viruses causing smallpox and cowpox disease.

How does the monkeypox virus spread?

Monkeypox is transmitted to humans through close contact with an infected person or animal, or with material contaminated with the virus. It reportedly is spread by rodents such as rats, mice and squirrels.

The monkeypox disease is transmitted through lesions, body fluids, respiratory droplets, and contaminated materials such as bedding.

Health officials have also noted that some of these infections may be transmitted through sexual contact. The WHO said it was also investigating many cases being of people identifying as gay or bisexual.

The virus, however, is said to be less contagious than smallpox and causes less severe illness.

Monkeypox's symptoms?

Monkeypox typically presents itself with fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. The disease is usually self-limiting with the symptoms lasting from two to four weeks. Severe cases can also occur. In recent times, the case fatality ratio has reportedly been around 3-6 per cent but can be up to 10 per cent. There are no reported deaths in this current spread.

Monkeypox cases' treatment?

Vaccines used during the smallpox eradication programme also provided protection against monkeypox. Newer vaccines have been developed of which one has been approved for prevention of the disease. An antiviral agent developed for the treatment of smallpox has also been licensed for the treatment of monkeypox, according to WHO.

(With agency inputs)