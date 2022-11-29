Monks in Thailand's Buddhist temple fail drug test, turn out to be Meth addicts

New Delhi: Thailand, known for its Buddhist temples, provides free rehabilitation programmes to patients and specialises in treating drug addiction. A Buddhist temple in central Thailand has been left devoid of monks after all of its holy men failed drug tests and tested positive for methamphetamine use. Thailand, known for its Buddhist temples, provides free rehabilitation programmes to patients and specialises in treating drug addiction. Patients are searched upon arrival, and any drugs discovered are confiscated. To begin the rehabilitation process, all electronic devices and money must be surrendered. The temple in Phetchabun province's Bung Sam Phan district has been defrocked, and four monks, including an abbot, have been transferred to another temple.

According to AFP, district official Boonler Thintapthai stated, “The temple is now empty of monks and nearby villagers are concerned they cannot do any merit-making.” Worshippers can earn merit by donating food to monks as a good deed.

“More monks are to be dispatched to the divine premises so as locals don’t face any inconvenience in regard to their worship and religious procedures,” the official added. Thailand, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, is a major transit country for the methamphetamine drug, which enters the country via Laos from Myanmar's volatile Shan state. Pills are sold on the street for less than 20 baht.

