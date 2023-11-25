More Israeli Children Among 13 To Be Freed By Hamas In Hostage Swap Deal Today

New Delhi: Hamas militants are expected to release 13 more Israeli hostages, mostly children, on Saturday as part of the exchange deal that began on Friday. The Israeli Prime Minister’s Office said that it received the names of the hostages to be freed on Friday night. The exchange deal involves the release of 50 Israeli hostages, who were abducted by Hamas during the deadly attack on Israel on October 7, in return for 150 Palestinian prisoners. The first batch of 13 Israelis, including four children, was released on Friday evening, while the remaining 24 are likely to be released in two groups on Sunday and Monday.

The exchange deal has sparked mixed reactions among Israelis and Palestinians. Some Israelis are happy to see their relatives back, but others are worried about those still in captivity or oppose the deal altogether, arguing for a continued military operation to free all the hostages. Some Palestinians are hopeful to see their family members released, but others are uncertain about the outcome, as it depends on the number of hostages that are freed.

The exchange deal was brokered by Qatar, Egypt and the United States, and also includes a “pause in fighting” or a ‘temporary ceasefire’ between Israel and Hamas, which started on Friday morning at 7 AM. The ceasefire can be extended by an extra day for every ten hostages that are released beyond the 50 agreed.

Hamas, which has controlled the Gaza Strip since 2007, launched a massive attack on Israel on October 7, killing about 1,200 people and taking around 240 hostage. Israel responded with a full-fledged war in Gaza, which has resulted in more than 14,000 deaths and widespread destruction in the coastal Strip, according to the Gaza Health ministry.

According to local media reports, eight of the 13 hostages to be released on Saturday will be children. The Israeli security officials have notified the families of the hostages, the PMO said. As part of a separate deal, 11 foreign nationals, including 10 Thai nationals and a Filipino, were freed by Hamas on Friday.