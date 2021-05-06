हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Colombia

More than 30 killed within week of Colombian protests against tax reform

Over 30 people have been killed in a week in Colombia during the protests that began over a proposal to raise taxes on poorer people and cut some exemptions.

More than 30 killed within week of Colombian protests against tax reform
Credits:Twitter

Bogota: At least 31 people have died, 1,220 more have been injured and 87 have gone missing within a week of protests in Colombia, the Institute for Development and Peace Studies said.

"31 people have been killed between April 28 and May 4, more than three cases are to be confirmed," the institute said on late Wednesday (May 5).

According to the institute, the protests left 1,220 protesters injured, with 18 of them having sustained eye traumas. In nine cases, police officers resorted to sexual harassment toward women.

The largest number of fatalities - 24 ones - has been registered in the western city of Cali.

The rallies in Colombia against an increase in gas prices and utility bills as part of state-proposed tax reform have been underway since last week.

Even though President Ivan Duque called the reform off on Sunday (May 2), protesters have continued to protest, calling for a nationwide strike on May 5.

In addition to the cancellation of the tax reform, labor and student organizations, are now demanding a review of the sanitary emergency and health care reform, the dissolution of the Esmad riot police, demilitarization of cities and punishing those responsible for killing protesters.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
ColombiaProtestsColombian protesttax reforms
Next
Story

Imran Khan expresses displeasure over operations of Pakistan embassies abroad, says Indian counterparts ‘more proactive’

Must Watch

PT2M7S

Who will take over the reigns in Assam?