Myanmar nun begs Junta forces to spare children amid crackdown on protests, video goes viral

A nun in Myanmar, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng, knelt in front of police officers to plead with security forces and asked them to refrain from violence against children and residents amid anti-coup protests in Myitkyina.

A video shared by news agency Reuters shows the nun on her knees pleading with the police as they surrounded the protestors and opened fire on them.

A Myanmar nun, Sister Ann Rose Nu Tawng, kneeled before police officers in the city of Myitkyina to ask security forces to refrain from violence against children and residents https://t.co/ojnACSHY1I pic.twitter.com/eKSd7XM7se — Reuters (@Reuters) March 9, 2021

Due to the brute force being used by the military, protesters against the military takeover in Myanmar carried homemade shields and have started moving with more caution and agility. They have to keep adapting their tactics to the escalating violence from security forces not reluctant to use lethal force to break up crowds.

Security forces trying to stop people from gathering have used water cannons, tear gas and rubber bullets most often, but also have fired live ammunition at crowds. The crackdown has left more than 60 protesters dead but has failed to slow the widespread protests against the February 1 coup that ousted the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi.

(With inputs from Reuters)

