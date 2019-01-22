Nawaz Sharif undergoes medical check-up, heart 'larger than normal'

Lahore: Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Tuesday underwent a medical examination at the Punjab Institute of Cardiology (PIC) and was later revealed that his heart is "larger than normal.

Sharif, who is serving a seven-year jail sentence at Lahore`s Kot Lakhpat jail in connection with the Al-Azizia Steel Mills case, was brought to the hospital amid heavy security. Entry of people to the cardiology institute was blocked for some time, Geo News reported.

"Three blood tests namely ECG, echocardiogram and Thallium of the former premier were conducted. The echocardiogram report showed that Nawaz’s heart is bigger than normal," the doctors said.They added that the result of Sharif`s Thallium test will be out in a few hours. Earlier this month, Sharif underwent a medical check-up in the jail.

His blood samples were sent to Jinnah Hospital, following which he was recommended by the doctors to undergo cardiac examinations.The 69-year-old PML-N stalwart was sentenced to seven years in jail on December 24 by an accountability court in Islamabad pertaining to Al-Azizia reference.The former Pakistan Prime Minister was further directed to pay US 2.5 million as a fine.