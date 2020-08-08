हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jacinda Ardern

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visits Radha Krishna Temple ahead of national elections

The Indian envoy to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi was also present on this occasion. 

New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visits Radha Krishna Temple ahead of national elections
Photo: Twitter/@MukteshPardeshi

Auckland: The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently visited the Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland ahead of the national elections scheduled in September. 

The Radha Krishna Temple is a part of Mahatma Gandhi Centre run by the Auckland Indian Association. 

In a video, PM Ardern was seen removing her sandals before entering the temple. She also participated in the 'aarti' and received 'prasad' from the priest.

The Indian envoy to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi was also present on this occasion. 

On PM Ardern's visit to the temple, he expressed, "At the temple, she had an Indian vegetarian meal -- Puri, chhole and daal."

Notably, the Indians constitute 5% of the Kiwi population and the Hindi language has emerged as the fourth largest spoken language across the country.

People in New Zealand will cast their votes for the national elections on September 19. 

As per polls, PM Ardern led-Labour Party is tipped to come back.

The 40-year old was recently praised across the world for her steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand.

According to the latest health bulletin, there are 23 active COVID-19 cases and all in managed isolation facilities.

"None of those people are receiving hospital-level care," said New Zealand's Health Ministry.

The island country has so far witnessed a total of 1,219 confirmed COVID-19 infections.

Tags:
Jacinda ArdernNew ZealandRadha Krishna TempleAuckland
Next
Story

Mauritius declares state of environmental emergency after stranded Japanese ship spills fuel
  • 20,88,611Confirmed
  • 42,518Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,81,17,821Confirmed
  • 6,90,181Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT9M27S

Superfast Zee: Top News of the day