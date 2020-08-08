New Zealand PM Jacinda Ardern visits Radha Krishna Temple ahead of national elections

Auckland: The New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern recently visited the Radha Krishna Temple in Auckland ahead of the national elections scheduled in September.

The Radha Krishna Temple is a part of Mahatma Gandhi Centre run by the Auckland Indian Association.

In a video, PM Ardern was seen removing her sandals before entering the temple. She also participated in the 'aarti' and received 'prasad' from the priest.

The Indian envoy to New Zealand Muktesh Pardeshi was also present on this occasion.

On PM Ardern's visit to the temple, he expressed, "At the temple, she had an Indian vegetarian meal -- Puri, chhole and daal."

Some precious moments with Hon. PM of New Zealand ⁦@jacindaardern⁩ at ⁦@indiannewslink⁩ event on 6 Aug 2020. She paid a short visit to Radha Krishna Mandir and enjoyed a simple Indian vegetarian meal- Puri, Chhole and Daal. pic.twitter.com/Adn25UE1cO — Muktesh Pardeshi (@MukteshPardeshi) August 8, 2020

Notably, the Indians constitute 5% of the Kiwi population and the Hindi language has emerged as the fourth largest spoken language across the country.

People in New Zealand will cast their votes for the national elections on September 19.

As per polls, PM Ardern led-Labour Party is tipped to come back.

The 40-year old was recently praised across the world for her steps to contain the spread of COVID-19 outbreak in New Zealand.

According to the latest health bulletin, there are 23 active COVID-19 cases and all in managed isolation facilities.

"None of those people are receiving hospital-level care," said New Zealand's Health Ministry.

The island country has so far witnessed a total of 1,219 confirmed COVID-19 infections.