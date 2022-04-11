New Delhi: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned his nation on Sunday (April 11, 2022) that the coming week would be as crucial as any in the war.

"Russian troops will move to even larger operations in the east of our state," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a late night video address.

"They may use even more missiles against us, even more air bombs. But we are preparing for their actions. We will answer," he added.

He accused Russia of trying to evade responsibility for war crimes and again called on Western countries to provide more assistance to Ukraine.

"When people lack the courage to admit their mistakes, apologize, adapt to reality and learn, they turn into monsters. And when the world ignores it, the monsters decide that it is the world that has to adapt to them. Ukraine will stop all this," Zelenskyy said.

"The day will come when they will have to admit everything. Accept the truth," he added.

"Russia will be even more afraid. It will be afraid to lose. It will fear that the truth will have to be acknowledged," Zelenskyy said.

Earlier on Sunday, a series of powerful explosions were heard in Ukraine's northeastern city of Kharkiv and in Mykolaiv, near the Black Sea in the southern part of the country.

It is notable that Russia's invasion, which began on February 24, has forced about a quarter of Ukraine's 44 million people from their homes, turned cities into rubble and killed or injured thousands.

Vladimir Putin's troops, however, have so far failed to take any major cities, but Ukraine says Moscow has been gathering its forces in the east for a major offensive and has urged people to flee.

