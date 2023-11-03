'No Ceasefire' In War Against Hamas, Says Israel As Forces Surround Gaza City, Death Toll Surpasses 9,000

TEL AVIV: The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) have declared there will be "no ceasefire" as their unrelenting pursuit of Hamas continues, now encircling Gaza City. This comes as the Israel-Hamas conflict enters its twenty-eighth day, resulting in a staggering death toll exceeding 9,000. Israel's military spokesman, Daniel Hagari, confirmed, "We're at the height of the battle. We've had impressive successes and have passed the outskirts of Gaza City. We are advancing."

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu emphasized, "This is a war of self-defence after being attacked brutally. On October 7, Israel declared war against Hamas. Our goal in this war is to eliminate Hamas control and Hamas terrorism from the Gaza Strip." The elimination of Hamas, he stated, is now a matter of survival.

'This Is A War Of Self-Defence'

Global Pressure Amidst Rising Casualties

The conflict has witnessed relentless Israeli air raids on Hamas strongholds and ground troops clashing with Hamas militants on the outskirts of Gaza City. With the Palestinian death toll surpassing 9,000 and no immediate end in sight, US and Arab leaders are intensifying pressure on Israel to temporarily halt attacks to provide aid to civilians.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is on his way to the region for discussions in Israel and Jordan, prompted by President Joe Biden's suggestion of a humanitarian "pause" in the fighting to allow aid for Palestinians and the evacuation of foreign nationals. Israel has not immediately responded to this proposal, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reiterating his commitment to eliminating Hamas rule in the Gaza Strip.

IDF's Stern Warning To Hezbollah

The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) issued a stern warning to Hezbollah, indicating their readiness to respond with actions in the face of any escalation at the northern border. This statement follows the recent attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7. The IDF is highly prepared for any potential escalation.

Will Send Israelis In Black Bags, Warns Hamas

Hamas's military wing has issued a menacing warning, threatening that Gaza will become a "curse" for Israel, with invading soldiers returning "in black bags." Abu Obeida, a spokesman for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, emphasized, "Gaza will be the curse of history for Israel."

US Passes Bill For Military Aid To Israel

In the midst of the ongoing conflict, the US House has passed a bill providing USD 14.3 billion in aid to Israel. However, it is expected to face opposition in the Democratic-led Senate. The passage of this bill serves as an early leadership test for newly elected Speaker Mike Johnson, with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer deeming it a "deeply flawed proposal" that the Senate will not consider.

Israel To Sever All Contact With Gaza

Israel has announced its decision to sever all contact with Gaza and return Gazans working within Israel to the besieged Palestinian territory. This decision comes after nearly four weeks of strikes on Hamas targets in response to a deadly cross-border attack. The Israeli security cabinet declared, "Israel is severing all contact with Gaza. There will be no more Palestinian workers from Gaza." Those Gazans who were working in Israel at the start of the conflict will be sent back to Gaza. Before the conflict erupted, Israel had issued work permits to approximately 18,500 Gazans.