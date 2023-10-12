No Electricity In Gaza As Sole Power Station Runs Out Of Fuel Due To Israeli Blockade

Gaza: Gaza’s only power station has ground to a halt as it ran out of fuel needed to generate electricity on Wednesday, confirmed Palestinian government officials. Jalal Ismail, head of the Gaza power authority, stated, "Gaza is currently without power." "The only power plant in the Gaza Strip stopped functioning at 2:00 pm (1100 GMT)," the authority's head Ismail said in a statement.

Gaza Sinks Into Darkness

The power plant’s shutdown follows Israel's announcement of a “complete siege” on the Palestinian enclave, including cutting off access to electricity, food, fuel, and water, in response to a surprise attack by Hamas on Israel resulting in at least 1,200 casualties.

People in Gaza have been relying on power generators, but the blockade has led to a depletion of the fuel required to operate them, aggravating the power crisis.

Healthcare At Risk

The Palestinian health ministry has issued a warning that hospitals will run out of fuel by Thursday, potentially leading to catastrophic conditions for patients and medical operations.

Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

Israeli airstrikes have relentlessly targeted Gaza, causing a devastating toll with 1,055 casualties and 5,184 others wounded, as per the health ministry. The dense population of Gaza, with 2 million people in a confined area of 140 square miles, has meant civilians often bear the brunt of the crossfire.

The crisis has led to the displacement of over 236,000 Gazans, according to the United Nations Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), and this number is expected to rise.

UN Pleads For Protection & Humanitarian Aid

UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric emphasized the urgent need for citizens' protection and called for establishing a humanitarian corridor. Cutting off the water supply is expected to severely affect over 610,000 people, leading to a critical shortage of drinking water, warned UN OCHA’s Jens Laerke.

Escalating Israeli Response

Israel's Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced the removal of previous guardrails on rules of engagement, granting the IDF more leeway in their fight against Hamas. The IDF intensified its airstrikes, targeting key Hamas operatives and locations, aiming to damage the commando force of the Hamas organization.

Mounting Death Toll

The retaliation by Israel following Hamas's surprise attack has resulted in nearly 1,000 deaths and 5,000 injuries in Gaza, according to CNN. The strikes have taken a severe toll on civilian lives and infrastructure, underscoring the urgent need for a ceasefire and humanitarian assistance.