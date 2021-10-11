हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nobel Prize

Nobel Prize 2021: Three US-based economists win Nobel for economic sciences

Nobel Prize 2021: Three US-based economists win Nobel for economic sciences
Image credit: Twitter/ The Nobel Prize

Stockholm: Three US-based economists have won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called natural experiments.

The winners were David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University.

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.

Tags:
Nobel PrizeNobel Prize in Economic SciencesNobel Prize 2021
