Nobel Prize 2021: Three US-based economists win Nobel for economic sciences

Stockholm: Three US-based economists have won the 2021 Nobel prize for economics for work on drawing conclusions from unintended experiments, or so-called natural experiments.

The winners were David Card of the University of California at Berkeley; Joshua Angrist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology; and Guido Imbens from Stanford University.

BREAKING NEWS:

The Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences said the three have completely reshaped empirical work in the economic sciences.

