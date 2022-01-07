Omicron seems less severe than Delta but not mild, hospitalising and killing people: WHO

New Delhi: World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Thursday (January 6) said that the Omicron variant appears to be less severe than the Delta strain so far, but it should not be termed as a ‘mild variant.’

"Last week, the highest number of COVID-19 cases were reported so far in the pandemic...while Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorized as "mild", Tedros Adhanom said.

The health body director-general made the big statement during a press briefing, adding that the vaccinated individuals will have a less severe impact of the variant as compared to their non-vaccinated counterparts.

Global Vaccination trend

According to WHO, 109 countries would not be able to fully vaccinate at least 70% of their population by the beginning of July 2022.

As far as total global vaccination is concerned, over 9.36 billion vaccine doses have been administered across 184 countries, as per Bloomberg’s data.

Raising concern over the vaccine inequity and health inequity, WHO director-general Tedros said that these were the "biggest failures of last year."

"While some countries have had enough personal protective equipment, tests and vaccines to stockpile throughout this pandemic, many countries do not have enough to meet basic baseline needs or modest targets, which no rich country would have been satisfied with.

Omicron threat

The WHO chief said that the Omicron variant is also hospitalizing people and it is killing people, just like previous ones.

"The tsunami of cases is so huge and quick, that it is overwhelming health systems around the world. Hospitals are becoming overcrowded and understaffed, which further results in preventable deaths from not only COVID-19 but other diseases and injuries where patients cannot receive timely care,"

A new coronavirus variant

Meanwhile, a new coronavirus variant B.1.640.2 also known as the IHU variant has been detected in France. The variant was found in a traveller returning from Cameroon, according to the hospital. The traveller has reportedly infected 12 people in Southern France.

COVID-19 numbers across the world

According to WHO, the global number of new COVID cases increased sharply by 71% last week compared to the previous week. However, the number of new deaths decreased by 10.

WHO said in a weekly update on the pandemic situation that there were about 9.5 million new cases and over 41,000 new deaths reported from December 27 of 2021 to January 2.

India

Meanwhile, which is said to have already set foot in a third COVID wave triggered by Omicron, reported 90, 928 fresh cases.

As per Union Health Ministry, India saw a 6.3 increase in cases in the last 8 days. There has been a sharp increase in the case of positivity from 0.79 per cent on December 29, 2021, to 5.03 per cent on January 5.

(With agency inputs)

