Pakistan approves Rs 1.33 billion for luxury vehicles as 'VIP protocol' amid flood, economic crisis

New Delhi: Amid Pakistan’s flood and economic crisis, the country’s Punjab province is set to spend PKR 1.33 billion on VIP protocol including luxury vehicles for their government officials.

The government will be purchasing 44 Toyota Fortuner, 33 Toyota Corolla Grande, 12 Toyota Corolla, and 44 Hilux Vigo, Daily Times reported. These heavy-duty cars will be used for the protocol of Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi and the Chief Minister’s Office among other government officials.

The notable factor in this purchase is that it didn’t have to go through the austerity committee, present to curtail government spending to reduce public sector debt, before being carried out as per reports.

This is surprising as Pakistan had been facing a food and shelter crisis after its devastating floods which killed over 1500 people and injured over 12,800 as per the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).

The country’s currency continues to fall despite the inflow of loan funds from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

The government’s error of judgment in paying the import bills unnecessarily on the advice of a coalition partner has depleted the foreign currency reserves, reported The News International. The move caused a massive rupee devaluation in September despite approval of the IMF loan, claims a source in the ruling Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N).

