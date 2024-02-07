Pakistan Election Campaign Ends But Leaves Another Stain On Democracy; Voting Tomorrow

The electioneering phase in Pakistan concluded yesterday, following an advisory from the country's election commission. The commission issued a directive restraining all political parties and candidates from engaging in election campaigns for the upcoming polls on Thursday. In its statement, the electoral body urged all candidates and their respective parties to adhere to Section 182 of the Elections Act. According to Section 182, individuals are prohibited from participating in public meetings, processions, corner meetings, or any similar political activities after Tuesday night. The voting will take place tomorrow. However, the election process has been marred by a lot of controversies that started after former Prime Minister Imran Khan was imprisoned in various cases. On the other hand, several cases against former PM Nawaz Sharif were quashed.

Not only Imran Khan was banned from contesting poll, his party PTI was also ousted from the contest as candidates were not allowed to use the cricket bat symbol. One can justify the corruption and other cases against Khan but banning his party PTI from contesting the polls shows how far Pakistan's political ecosystem including the Army, Supreme Court and Election Commission can go to oust the main competitor PTI who was once a protege of Pakistani Army. It's known that only that party comes to power in Pakistan which has the backing of the Pakistani Army.

The 2024 elections are taking place amid notably challenging conditions and have already faced accusations of political manipulation and targeting one party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), led by former Prime Minister Imran Khan, currently incarcerated. However, it's crucial to consider these elections within a broader context. They follow an unprecedented assault on numerous military installations on May 9, 2023, by PTI supporters protesting their leader's arrest. While PTI sympathizers perceive the elections as pre-rigged and lacking credibility, other participating parties acknowledge the extraordinary and restrictive circumstances surrounding the national polls.