Pakistan

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet set to take oath; Check complete list here

An official announcement, issued by Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s office, revealed the names of the new ministers who will take oath in PM Shehbaz Sharif-led federal cabinet. 

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif-led cabinet set to take oath; Check complete list here
(Credits: Reuters)

New Delhi: ​​Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced the names for the new Cabinet on Monday (April 18, 2022) after a week-long delay amid deliberations on how to accommodate all coalition partners. 

According to the notification issued by Pakistan’s Prime Minister’s office, Qamar Zaman Kaira, Engineer Amir Muqam and Miftah Ismail have been appointed as advisors to the Prime Minister. 

Another notification revealed the names of 30 federal ministers who will take oath in PM Shehbaz Sharif-led federal cabinet. Additionally, the notification named Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha, Hina Rabbani Khar, Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju and Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar as the minister of state. 

Pakistan's Parliament last week elected Sharif, President of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), as the new prime minister after the ouster of Imran Khan through a no-trust vote. But the new Cabinet could not be formed as Sharif wanted to accommodate all his allies in the government.

ALSO RAED | Who is Shehbaz Sharif, new Prime Minister of Pakistan after Imran Khan's ouster

Meanwhile, Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Monday (April 18, 2022) excused himself from administering oaths to new cabinet ministers, following which the ceremony has been postponed, a media report said, citing sources.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani is now expected to administer the oath to the members of the federal cabinet at a ceremony which is likely to take place either on Tuesday or Wednesday, Geo News reported, citing sources in the president's house.

Last week, Sanjrani administered the oath of office to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif after President Alvi, a member of ousted premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, went on 'sick' leave ahead of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader's inauguration.

(With PTI inputs)

