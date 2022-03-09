हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Pakistani student thanks PM Modi, Indian Embassy for evacuating her from war-torn Ukraine

This is not the first time a foreign national was rescued by India. Earlier, India had also evacuated Bangladeshi and Nepali citizens.

Pakistani student thanks PM Modi, Indian Embassy for evacuating her from war-torn Ukraine

Kyiv: Amid the ongoing Ukraine-Russia war, a Pakistani student stranded in war-torn Ukraine was rescued by the Indian authorities. According to sources, Pakistan`s Asma Shafique, who was rescued by the Indian authorities, is now en route to Western Ukraine for further evacuation out of the country.

She will be reunited with her family soon, said the sources.

After the Indian authorities rescued her, Shafique expressed her gratitude towards the Indian embassy in Kyiv and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their support.

"I want to thank the Indian embassy of Kyiv for supporting us all the way here as we were stuck in a very difficult situation and I also want to thank the Prime Minister of India for supporting us. Hope we get home safely because of the Indian embassy," she said.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has informed that it had evacuated all Indian students from Ukraine`s Sumy. 

Under `Operation Ganga` to rescue Indian citizens from Ukraine`s neighbouring countries, about 18 thousand Indians have been brought back by special flights so far.

