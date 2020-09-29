Pakistani troops fighting in Azerbaijan against Armenia, says report

Pakistani troops are fighting in Azerbaijan against Armenia as their presence have been reported in Azerbaijan, according to reports. A telephonic conversation between two locals Azerbaijanis mentioned about the presence of Pakistani soldiers in the territory.

The telephonic conversation, telecasted by Free News.AM, has claimed that the locals were heard telling each other about the presence of Pakistani troops into their areas.

“How can we write? I don’t have money. We are fine, don’t worry, 7-8 villages were liberated, don’t be afraid… Yes. I know. I have seen on Instagram that Fizuli, Agdam have been liberated from occupation. Our side says that we have also taken Marv mountain. On Agdam’s side, they have gathered Pakistani soldiers and have taken them towards Agdam,” the locals were heard telling each other.

Violence flared up between Azerbaijan and Armenia in the Nagorno-Karabakh region on September 27, and both the countries have accused each other of launching the attack and of claiming to have an upper hand in the war. While the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said that the enemy started an attack and the military of the Karabakh region is responding, the Defence Ministry of Azerbaijan argued that Armenia has attacked them and it began a “counterattack” operation.

Pakistan threw its weight behind Azerbaijan and blamed Armenia for border violations. "This could compromise the peace and security of the entire region. Armenia must stop its military action to avoid further escalation," the Foreign Ministry of Pakistan stated.

Pakistan is the only country in the world that does not recognize Armenia. Islamabad's close ties with Azerbaijan and Turkey have a substantial role in this decision. On expected lines, Pakistan was the first and only South Asian country to comment on the clashes so far, and in line with Turkish reaction backing Azerbaijan.

Pakistani foreign ministry said, "Pakistan is deeply concerned about the deteriorating security situation in the Nagorno-Karabakh region. The intensive shelling by Armenian forces over the weekend on civilian populations of Azerbaijani villages of Terter, Aghdam, Fizuli and Jabrayil region is reprehensible and most unfortunate."

It added, "Pakistan stands with the brotherly nation of Azerbaijan and supports its right of self-defence. We support Azerbaijan’s position on Nagorno-Karabakh, which is in line with the several unanimously adopted UN Security Council resolutions."

Like Ankara, Islamabad doesn't recognize the Armenian Genocide during World War 1. During the world war one, Ottomans or present-day Turkey killed 1.5 million ethnic Armenians. Turkey continues to deny the genocide to this date but a number of countries including the US, Russia recognizes it.

Armenia’s Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan has accused Turkey of attempting to increase instability in the region in an interview with the Russian news agency Interfax.

“Today Turkey is trying to export this policy of destabilization to the South Caucasus region. This is a serious concern. Turkey is pursuing an unconstructive and dangerous policy. And Turkey’s actions continue to pose a threat to the security of Armenia," Mnatsakanyan said.

Turkey has been deploying terrorists from Syria and Libya to Azerbaijan to help it fight the war with Armenia. It is also supplying Azerbaijan arms and widely famed Turkish drones. When the war broke-off between both the countries, Turkish President came forward to state that by attacking Azerbaijan, Armenia has proved once again it is the biggest obstacle to peace and stability in the region.