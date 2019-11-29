Pakistan's statement on Ayodhya verdict mendacious propaganda, farrago of distortions and misrepresentations: India at UNGA

India has launched a scathing attack on Pakistan over its statement on the Ayodhya verdict saying that the nation is merely spewing lies for self-serving mendacious propaganda. India further added that Pakistan's statement is nothing but a farrago of distortions and misrepresentations.

Slamming Pakistan, India firmly said that the world doesn't need lessons on human rights of minorities from a country whose own citizens, as well as minorities, have never enjoyed true democracy.

Speaking on Thursday at the Human Right Council’s 12th Session of the Forum on Minority Issues, Vimarsh Aryan, the First Secretary in India’s permanent mission to the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) stated, "This forum is meant to deliberate upon crucial Human Rights issues of minorities. But instead of adhering to that objective, Pakistan is merely spewing lies for self-serving mendacious propaganda that was evident in its statement which was nothing but a farrago of distortions and misrepresentations."

"We ask Pakistan that instead of squandering the opportunity to deliberate upon rights of minorities by disinforming and miseducating this forum, work constructively and positively for education and upliftment of minorities in Pakistan. The world does not need lessons on human rights of minorities from a country whose own citizens, as well as minorities, have never enjoyed true democracy," further stated Aryan.

India exercised its Right of Reply in response to the statement by Pakistan in the forum.

He also asserted that India is a robust democracy where independent and effective constitutional mechanisms are in place to safeguard the interests of all the citizens, including religious and linguistic minorities. He strongly rejected Pakistan's reference to India's judicial decisions. "India is a robust democracy where independent and effective constitutional mechanisms are in place to safeguard interests of all our citizen including religious and linguistic minorities and we strongly reject Pakistan's reference to our Judicial decisions.

Slamming Pakistan over its treatment towards the minorities, India said that in Pakistan the minorities have suffered an immense infringement of their fundamental human rights due to the so-called 'blasphemy laws'. "It is widely known that in Pakistan, the religious, racial, ethnic, sectarian and linguistic minorities have suffered an immense infringement of their fundamental human rights due to the so-called 'blasphemy laws'. The Muslim minorities of Pakistan, as well as Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir & Ladakh such as Shias, Ahmadiyas, Ismailia and Hazaras, are victims of Pakistan's authoritarian and discriminatory policies."