PM Modi Wraps Up 3-Day US Visit With Key Bilateral Talks, Departs For India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emplaned for New Delhi after wrapping up his three-day "successful" visit to the US, which featured a series of bilateral discussions with leaders from multiple countries during the Quad Leaders' Summit and the UN Summit of the Future.

During the final leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi engaged in talks with Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Cardinal Secretary of State of Vatican City Pietro Parolin on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future in New York on Monday.

"Wonderful to have met Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future at the UN earlier today," Prime Minister Modi stated in a post on X.

In another update, he noted: "Had a great conversation with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Secretary of State of the Holy See in New York."

Additionally, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

During his meeting with Zelensky, Modi reiterated India's "clear, consistent and constructive" approach towards a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine through diplomacy, dialogue, and engagement with all stakeholders.

"Met President Zelensky in New York. We are committed to implementing the outcomes of my visit to Ukraine last month to strengthen bilateral relations. Reiterated India's support for early resolution of the conflict in Ukraine and restoration of peace and stability," Modi remarked in a post on X following the meeting.

This marked the third encounter between Prime Minister Modi and President Zelensky in just over three months. The two leaders agreed to maintain close communication.

Moreover, Prime Minister Modi met Vietnamese President To Lam on Monday, expressing that the meeting would enhance relations between their nations.

After their discussion, Modi wrote on X: "We took stock of the full range of India-Vietnam friendship. We look forward to adding momentum in sectors such as connectivity, trade, culture, and more."

The two countries are strengthening their ties across various fields with a comprehensive strategic partnership.

Earlier in the visit, the Prime Minister addressed the UN Summit of the Future, assuring the global community and the UN that "India will continue to work in thought, words and deeds to protect the rights of all humanity and for global prosperity."