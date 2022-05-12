हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Ranil Wickremesinghe

Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka amid crisis

The 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) was appointed as the PM by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after they held closed-door discussions on Wednesday.

Ranil Wickremesinghe appointed new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka amid crisis

Colombo: Opposition leader Ranil Wickremesinghe was on Thursday sworn in as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, days after his predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned following violent protests over the worst economic crisis in the debt-ridden island nation.

The 73-year-old United National Party (UNP) was appointed as the Prime Minister by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa after they held closed-door discussions on Wednesday.
Wickremesinghe, who has served as the country's prime minister four times, was in October 2018 fired from the post of prime minister by then-President Maithripala Sirisena. However, he was reinstalled as the prime minister by Sirisena after two months.

Members of the ruling Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP), a section of the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB) and several other parties have expressed their support to show majority for Wickremesinghe in Parliament, sources said.

The UNP, the oldest party in the country, had failed to win a single seat from districts, including Wickremesinghe who contested from the UNP stronghold Colombo in 2020 parliamentary polls.

He later found his way to Parliament through the sole national list allocated to the UNP on the basis of the cumulative national vote. His deputy Sajith Premadasa had led the breakaway SJB and became the main Opposition.

Wickremesinghe is widely accepted as a man who could manage the economy with far-sighted policies and is perceived as the Sri Lankan politician who could command international cooperation.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948. The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Ranil WickremesingheSri LankaSri Lanka crisisNew Sri Lanka PM
Next
Story

In numbers: How financial crisis has forced Pakistan to knock on India’s door

Must Watch

PT8M23S

Gyanvapi Masjid Controversy: What was Varanasi court's verdict?