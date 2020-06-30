हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sukhoi Su-27

Russia launches Sukhoi Su-27 fighters as US P-8A Poseidon, RC-135 spy planes fly over Black Sea

The US P-8A Poseidon is tasked with anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), and shipping interdiction roles while the RC-135 is used for gathering intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

Russia launches Sukhoi Su-27 fighters as US P-8A Poseidon, RC-135 spy planes fly over Black Sea

Sukhoi Su-27 fighters from Russia's Southern Military District were launched on Monday (June 29, 2020) after two spy planes of the United States of America were tracked over the Black Sea. The Sukhoi Su-27 fighters intercepted a squadron of US Navy P-8A Poseidon and US Air Force RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft.

"On June 29, a US Navy P-8A "Poseidon" patrol plane and a US AF RC-135 strategic reconnaissance aircraft were detected and escorted by SMD duty air defense forces over the neutral waters of the Black sea. At a considerable distance from the state border of the Russian Federation, US aircraft were continuously accompanied by Russian means of control," the Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release.

"To intercept targets, Su-27 fighters from the air defense duty forces in the Southern Military District were airlifted. There was no violation of the State border of the Russian Federation. The flights of Russian aircraft were carried out in strict accordance with International rules for the use of airspace over neutral waters, without violating the borders of other states," the statement added.

The US P-8A Poseidon is tasked with anti-submarine warfare (ASW), anti-surface warfare (ASUW), and shipping interdiction roles while the RC-135 is used for gathering intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance.

A few days back on June 26, 2020, another aerial intercept had been carried out by Russian Sukhoi fighters of US military aircraft over the neutral waters of Black Sea. On the occasion a Sukhoi Su-30 was scrambled after a US Navy P-8A Poseidon, an RC-135 and a KC-135 aerial refuelling tanker of the US Air Force were tracked by Russia's Southern Military District.

A 1.48-minute-long video of the Sukhoi Su-30 intercepting the US aircraft on June 26 was posted by the Russian Defense Ministry on its Facebook page. The video also showed the KC-135 tanker refuelling the RC-135 midair during the flight over the Black Sea.

Sukhoi Su-27 Sukhoi Su-27 Russia USA P-8A Poseidon P-8 Poseidon RC-135 Black Sea
