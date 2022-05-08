New Delhi: Group of Seven (G7) leaders including US President Joe Biden will attend a virtual meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday (May 8, 2022) in a show of unity the day before Russia marks its Victory Day holiday, the White House said.

"On Sunday morning, President Biden will participate in a G7 virtual Leaders meeting chaired by German Chancellor Scholz. The Leaders will be joined by President Zelenskyy of Ukraine," a National Security Council (NSC) spokesperson said.

The G7 leaders will discuss the latest developments in Russia`s special military operation in Ukraine. The talks will focus on efforts to bolster the Ukraine and ways to demonstrate "continued G7 unity in our collective response, including by imposing severe costs for Putin’s war."

The Group of Seven (G7) leaders includes the United States, Britain, France, Germany, Japan, Canada and Italy.

White House Press Secretary, Jen Psaki highlighted that the timing of the session was significant because it will take place a day before Putin participates in Victory Day. The holiday on Monday marks the end of World War Two and includes military parades across Russia.

"While he expected to be marching through the streets of Kyiv, that certainly is not going to happen," she said.

The White House Press Secretary also said that US is considering imposing more sanctions on Russian oligarchs and companies as well as taking steps to avoid Russians previously sanctioned from evading them.

Meanwhile, ahead of the virtual meeting, the United Kingdom has announced an aid of $1.3 billion in military assistance to Ukraine. “Putin's brutal attack is not only causing untold devastation in Ukraine – it is also threatening peace and security across Europe,” Johnson was quoted as saying in reports.

On Wednesday, Biden said he planned to discuss potential additional measures against Moscow for its continuing and intensifying war in neighboring Ukraine, adding that the United States was always open to more sanctions.

"I`ll be speaking with the members of the G7 this week about what we`re going to do or not do," he told reporters this week, after the European Union proposed its toughest sanctions yet against Russia, including a phased oil embargo.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who will participate in the call, is also scheduled to give a televised address to the German people on Sunday.

(With agency inputs)