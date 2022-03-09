हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Russia-Ukraine war

Russia-Ukraine war: Won't give up, won't lose, will fight till end, says President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Striking a defiant tone that Ukraine would fight on, no matter what the cost, Zelenskyy said, "We will fight to the end on the sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets."

Moscow: A humanitarian crisis is unfolding in several parts of Ukraine as its war with Russia entered its 15th day. "The world doesn’t believe in Russia’s future, doesn’t talk about it. They talk about us, they are helping us, they are ready to support our recovery after the war,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy was quoted by The Kyiv Independent. 

According to Ukraine Health Minister Viktor Lyashko, Russia has destroyed 61 Ukrainian hospitals and has damaged buildings and medical equipment, reported The Kyiv Independent. But despite being bombarded, Zelenskyy said that they won't give up on their fight. 

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy appealed to Britain to do more to help his country battle Russia and punish what he called a "terrorist state", striking a defiant tone that Ukraine would fight on, no matter what the cost. "We will not give up, we will not lose, we will fight till the end, we will fight whatever it cost," Zelenskyy told British Parliamentarians, in a speech which was reminiscent of the “never surrender” speech that the then British PM Winston Churchill delivered in 1940, during the Second World War.

"We will not give up and we will not lose. We will fight to the end on the sea, in the air, we will continue fighting for our land, whatever the cost. We will fight in the forests, in the fields, on the shores, in the streets," he said, remarks recalling Churchill.

Zelenskyy also thanked US President Joe Biden for banning Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US. "Thankful for US and @POTUS personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin's war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market," Zelenskyy tweeted. Biden on Tuesday (US time) announced the banning of Russian oil, natural gas and coal imports to the US in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Today I am announcing the United States is targeting the main artery of Russia's economy. We`re banning all imports of Russian oil and gas and energy," Biden said in remarks from the White House. "That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to Putin's war machine." The United Kingdom also announced that it will phase out imports of Russian oil by the end of the year. 

