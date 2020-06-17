Russian Sukhoi Su-35s, Tu-95MS nuclear bombers intercepted by USA's F-22 Raptors near Alaska

Two fleets of Russian warplanes including Tupolev Tu-95MS nuclear missile-carrying bombers and Sukhoi Su-35 fighters were intercepted by F-22 Raptors of the United States of America near the coast on Alaska on June 16, 2020. The intercepts were the second in the region on less than a week with a similar incident taking place on June 10 too.

The first intercept saw the F-22s supported by KC-135 Stratotankers and an E-3 Airborne Warning and Control System challenging two Tu-95MS nuclear bombers escorted by two Su-35 combat aircraft and supported by an A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft near the Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zone. Two Russian Tu-95s and an A-50 were intercepted by F-22 Raptors in the second case.

According to the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD), the Russian warplanes came within 32 nautical miles (59.26 kilometres) of the Alaskan shores. But the Russian planes flew in international airspace and did not breach the US sovereign airspace.

NORAD Commander General Terrence J O’Shaughnessy claimed that Russian military aircraft have till June 16, 2020, "penetrated our Canadian or Alaskan Air Defense Identification Zones" eight times in the year. However, on each occasion, NORAD forces challenged and stopped them successfully from venturing any further. NORAD tweeted about the intercepts along with photographs of the incident.

On the other hand, the Russian Ministry of Defense posted a 54-second long video on its Facebook page along with a statement about the aerial face-off. The video shows two F-22 Raptors flying alongside a Tu-95MS. "Four strategic missile carriers Tu-95MS of long-range aviation of the VKS completed a planned 11-hour flight over the neutral waters of the Chukchi, Bering and Okhotsk Seas, as well as the northern part of the Pacific Ocean," the Russian statement read.

"At certain stages of the route, Russian aircraft were escorted by US Air Force F-22 fighters. Long-range pilots regularly fly over the neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Black and Baltic Seas. All flights are carried out in strict accordance with compliance with the International Airspace Management Rules," its added.

On June 10 the Tu-95MS, Su-35s and A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft of Russia had come within 20 nautical miles of the American airspace over Alaska.