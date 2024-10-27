‘Shame On You’: Israeli Protestors Disrupt Netanyahu’s October 7 Memorial Speech

Protestors in Israel interrupted Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at a Sunday ceremony held to remember victims of October 7 attack, reported AP. The rebels shouted, ‘shame on you’ causing an uproar that compelled Netanyahu to halt his speech shortly after it began.

The major national commemoration was being broadcast live across the country.

Many Israelis hold Netanyahu accountable, criticizing him for the security lapses that allowed Hamas' October 7, 2023, attack, and for failing to secure the release of hostages still held by the group in Gaza.

