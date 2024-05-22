Shocking Study Reveals Presence Of Microplastics In Testicles, Is It Affecting Your Sperm Count?

From polluting the Mount Everest to the deepest of oceans, microplastics have already polluted the entire planet. Now, their presence has been found in the innermost parts of the human body which is quite alarming. A recent study has revealed that microplastics have infiltrated human testicles, potentially contributing to declining sperm counts in men.

What Are The Key Findings?

Human testicles exhibited nearly three times higher plastic concentration than dog testicles: 330 micrograms per gram of tissue compared to 123 micrograms.

How Was The Study Conducted?

Researchers tested 23 human testicles and 47 testicles from pet dogs. Microplastic pollution was found in every single sample.

How Did The Scientists Obtain Testes?

The human testes analyzed were obtained from postmortems conducted in 2016, with men aged between 16 and 88 at the time of their deaths.

What Kind Of Plastic Was Found?

The most prevalent microplastic found was polyethylene, which is widely used in plastic bottles and bags, followed by PVC. PVC is known to release chemicals that disrupt spermatogenesis and upset the endocrine system, which is crucial for maintaining hormone balance. Researchers are quite concerned about how the growing amount of plastic waste may affect future generations.

Will It Affect The Sperm Count?

While preserved human testicles couldn’t have their sperm counts measured, dog testes (obtained from veterinary neutering operations) showed lower sperm counts with higher PVC contamination.This suggests that there might be a serious connection between microplastics and dwindling sperm counts, but more investigation is required to get conclusive results.

What Health Effects Does Microplastic Have in the Human Body?

Microplastics have also been found in human blood, placentas, and breast milk, indicating widespread contamination of human bodies. The impact of microplastics on human health is currently unknown. However, laboratory research has shown that they can damage human cells. It's critical to conduct further research in this field to completely understand the impacts of microplastic exposure on reproductive health.

In addition, these particles may become embedded in tissues and result in inflammation; additionally, the chemicals present in plastics may pose a risk.

Way Forward

The challenge now is to contain this damage and prevent it from worsening, which is easier said than done given the pervasive role of plastic in the modern way of life.