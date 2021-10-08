हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
COVID-19

Sputnik Light has proven to be 'ideal booster' for other vaccines: Russian Direct Investment Fund

Stating its readiness to fight the COVID-19 globally, the Russian firm has said that one-shot Sputnik Light has proven to be an ideal booster for other vaccines.

Sputnik Light has proven to be &#039;ideal booster&#039; for other vaccines: Russian Direct Investment Fund
Image credit: Twitter/ Sputnik V

Moscow: Russian Direct Investment Fund on Thursday (October 7) said that coronavirus vaccine Sputnik Light has proven to be an ideal booster for other vaccines and is ready to fight the COVID-19 globally.

Stating its readiness to fight the COVID-19 globally, the Russian firm has said that one-shot Sputnik Light has proven to be an ideal booster for other vaccines.

The official Twitter handle of Sputnik V said in a tweet: "More studies expected this month are set to show benefits of mix and match boosting, pioneered by #SputnikV over 1.5 years ago. Its 1st component, 1-shot Sputnik Light, has proven to be an ideal booster for other vaccines & is ready to fight #COVID globally."

Sputnik Light vaccine is based on human adenovirus serotype 26 which is the first component of the Sputnik V vaccine. Sputnik Light has proven effective against all new strains of coronavirus, as demonstrated by the Gamaleya Center during laboratory tests and it is compatible with standard vaccine storage and logistics requirements, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said in a statement.

The Sputnik Light vaccine is based on a well-studied human adenoviral vector platform that has proven to be safe and effective, with no long-term side effects, as confirmed in over 250 clinical trials conducted globally over the past two decades, according to RDIF.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
COVID-19Sputnik LightSputnik VCoronavirusCOVID-19 vaccines
Next
Story

Woman trashes McDonald's outlet in anger because her 'order took too long' - Watch

Must Watch

PT3M17S

DNA: Gallantry saga of air heroes on India Air Force Day