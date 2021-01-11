हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Coronavirus

Team probing COVID-19 origins to visit China on January 14, WHO welcomes move

"We look forward to working closely with our Chinese counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source," said WHO.

Team probing COVID-19 origins to visit China on January 14, WHO welcomes move
File Photo

Geneva: The World Health Organization (WHO) on Monday (January 11, 2021) welcomed China's announcement regarding the entry of the team probing the COVID-19 origins.

The WHO team of international experts tasked with examining the COVID-19 origins will arrive in China on January 14, reported the Reuters news agency.

The WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus welcomed the news and said, "We look forward to working closely with our Chinese counterparts on this critical mission to identify the virus source & its route of introduction to the human population."

Notably, the WHO chief was recently 'very disappointed' after China delayed the entry of the same team.

"Today we learned that Chinese officials have not yet finalised the necessary permissions for the team’s arrival in China. I am very disappointed with this news given that two members had already begun their journeys and others were not able to travel at the last minute," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on January 5.  

This is to be noted that the WHO has been blamed for its handling of the coronavirus outbreak. The United States President Donald Trump in April 2020, had stopped his country's funding for WHO and said the funding will remain halted till a review is being conducted in the WHO's 'role in severely mismanaging and covering up' the spread of coronavirus.

"The WHO failed in its basic duty and it must be held accountable," Donald Trump had said. 

"Had the WHO done its job to get medical experts into China to objectively assess the situation on the ground and to call out China's lack of transparency, the outbreak could have been contained at its source with very little death. This would have saved thousands of lives and avoided worldwide economic damage. Instead, the WHO willingly took China's assurances to face value and defended the actions of the Chinese government," remarked Trump.

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 confirmed infections across the world have increased to 8,88,28,387, according to WHO. Over 222 countries, areas or territories with coronavirus cases have also reported 19,26,625 confirmed deaths.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CoronavirusWHOChina
Next
Story

Nepal working to deepen ties with India, says PM KP Oli
  • 1,04,66,595Confirmed
  • 1,51,160Deaths

Full coverage

  • 8,57,19,090Confirmed
  • 18,54,458Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT52S

CJI: Committee will be formed to review agricultural laws