ISRAEL-LEBANON

'Terrorism Has No Place...': PM Modi Talks To Israel's Netanyahu, Urges Peace In Middle-East

The call comes as Israel intensifies its military actions, launching relentless airstrikes in Lebanon. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Sep 30, 2024, 09:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
'Terrorism Has No Place...': PM Modi Talks To Israel's Netanyahu, Urges Peace In Middle-East Image: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a crucial conversation on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Modi emphasized India's commitment to global peace, saying, "Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages."

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi shared, “Spoke to Prime Minister @netanyahu about recent developments in West Asia. Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages. India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability.”

The call comes as Israel intensifies its military actions, launching relentless airstrikes in Lebanon. Recent reports indicate that these strikes have resulted in the elimination of seven high-ranking officials from the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. The situation remains tense, with concerns mounting over the potential for further regional escalation.

