Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a crucial conversation on Monday with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu regarding the escalating conflict in the Middle East. Modi emphasized India's commitment to global peace, saying, "Terrorism has no place in our world. It is crucial to prevent regional escalation and ensure the safe release of all hostages."

The call comes as Israel intensifies its military actions, launching relentless airstrikes in Lebanon. Recent reports indicate that these strikes have resulted in the elimination of seven high-ranking officials from the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah. The situation remains tense, with concerns mounting over the potential for further regional escalation.