Imran Khan Fears He May Be Arrested Again On Tuesday, Says 'There Are 80% Chances'

Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan is likely to appear before the National Accountability Bureau in the Al Qadir Trust case on Tuesday.

Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 09:48 AM IST|Source: ANI

Islamabad: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan on Sunday said that he may be arrested again when he goes to court in Islamabad this week to join the probe in the Al Qadir trust case. The former prime minister of Pakistan said that the ruling coalition's determination to remove him from the political landscape stems from their fear of losing the 2019 general elections. He also accused former Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa of attempting to destabilise his government, saying he doesn't understand why the latter attempted to do so.

"On Tuesday, I'm going to appear before the court in Islamabad for various bails and there are 80 per cent chances that I will be arrested," the former prime minister said during an interview.

In reference to his party's crackdown, the PTI head stated that over 10,000 workers, including senior leadership and women, have been arrested.

On Saturday, Imran intimated National Accountability Bureau (NAB) that he can join the probe in Al Qadir Trust case on Tuesday by 11 AM. He urged the NAB to confirm the aforementioned time for him to join the investigation in his response to the anti-graft watchdog's call-up notice.

Imran Khan, who is on bail till June 2, was recently arrested by Rangers personnel from Islamabad High Court (IHC) in the Al-Qadir Trust case. After Khan's arrest, PTI workers held protests in cities across the country, including Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Karachi, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Multan, Peshawar, and Mardan.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore on Friday approved pre-arrest bail for Imran Khan in three cases filed against Pakistan's former prime minister after his arrest on May 9.

Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi and other PTI leaders are facing a NAB inquiry related to a settlement between the PTI government and a property tycoon, which reportedly caused a loss of 190 million pounds to the national exchequer, Geo News reported.

According to the charges, Khan and other accused allegedly adjusted Rs 50 billion - 190 million pounds at the time sent by Britain's National Crime Agency (NCA) to the government, as per the Geo News.

