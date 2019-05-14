close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Election 2019

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alaska

Three confirmed killed in mid-air seaplane crash in southeastern Alaska

The crash site, which the FAA said was at Coon Cove near George Inlet, lies in the vicinity of a popular tourist lodge that runs excursions to the nearby Misty Fjords National Monument, about 300 miles (480 km) south of Juneau, Alaska`s capital.

Three confirmed killed in mid-air seaplane crash in southeastern Alaska

ANCHORAGE: Two seaplanes collided in mid-air on Monday over southeastern Alaska, killing at least three of those aboard, injuring 10 others and leaving three people missing, US Coast Guard and Federal Aviation Administration officials said. The two aircraft - one with 11 passengers and crew, the other with five people aboard - went down over water about 25 to 30 miles (40-48 km) northeast of Ketchikan, according to Coast Guard Petty Officer Jon-Paul Rios, speaking from Juneau.

Live TV

The crash site, which the FAA said was at Coon Cove near George Inlet, lies in the vicinity of a popular tourist lodge that runs excursions to the nearby Misty Fjords National Monument, about 300 miles (480 km) south of Juneau, Alaska`s capital. One of the aircraft involved was a de Havilland DHC-2 Beaver with five people aboard, and the other was a de Havilland Otter DHC-3 carrying 11 people, FAA spokesman Allen Kenitzer said in an email message, citing information from local authorities.

The Ketchikan-based operator of the larger plane, Taquan Air, said its pilot and nine passengers had been accounted for, and one passenger remained missing. That group was returning from a flight-seeing tour of Misty Fjords when the crash occurred, Taquan said in a statement.

Rios initially reported 10 people from the two planes were receiving medical care, with six others listed as unaccounted for. He later said three of the missing had been confirmed as dead. The conditions of the six injured victims were not immediately known, he said. Neither of the single-engine planes was under air traffic control when they collided, and circumstances of the crash were not immediately known, Kenitzer said.

Tags:
AlaskaAlaska seaplane crashSeaplane crash
Next
Story

Pakistan suppressing critical voices against CPEC, US lawmakers told

Must Watch

PT5M54S

News50: Watch top news stories of the day