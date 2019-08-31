Trial of 9/11 accused set for January of 2021

Washington: A military judge on Friday set January 11, 2021, as the date to begin the joint death penalty trial of Khalid Shaikh Mohammed and four other men charged with plotting the September 11, 2001 attacks that killed 2,976 people in New York, Washington and a Pennsylvania field.

The judge, Col. W. Shane Cohen of the Air Force, set the date for the beginning of the selection of a military jury at the war court compound in the Guantanamo Bay naval base in Cuba, also called the Camp Justice, the New York Times reported.

It was included in a 10-page trial conduct order that set the deadlines towards reaching the trial date, according to two lawyers who received the order. The timetable includes a list of materials the prosecutors must provide the defence teams by October 1.