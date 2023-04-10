Twitter Calls BBC ‘Government-Funded Media,’ British Broadcaster Objects

Washington: Twitter owner Elon Musk has sparked a fresh row with the BBC after labelling the British broadcaster as a "government-funded media" organisation, however, Britain`s national broadcaster was quick to push back against the categorization. The label now appears on outlets that receive some government funding, including BBC, PBS, NPR and Voice of America, according to CNN. However, it does not appear on other government-backed outlets, such as Canada`s CBC or Qatar`s Al Jazeera.

The @BBC account - which has 2.2 million followers - is currently branded as government funded. The label has not been given to the BBC`s other accounts, including BBC News (World) and BBC Breaking News, reported CNN.

Twitter has not given a definition for what it considers "government-funded media" to constitute. In a statement provided to CNN, the BBC said, "We are speaking to Twitter to resolve this issue as soon as possible. The BBC is and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee."BBC is predominantly funded by UK households via a license fee, which is also required to watch non-BBC channels or live services. This is supplemented by income from commercial operations.

Musk, NPR Spar Over ‘State-Affiliated Media’ Tag

BBC`s branding comes after a row erupted between Musk and the American NPR network after Musk changed NPR`s label to "state-affiliated media" - which effectively suggested the US government could influence its editorial policy and compare it to outlets such as the Kremlin-funded Russia Today.

Following backlash from NPR – which said it would not tweet from the account while the label was in place - it was instead changed to "government-funded media," reported CNN. The label from Twitter even sparked a backlash from the White House, with Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre saying "there`s no doubt of the independence of NPR`s journalists."

NPR receives some funding from public institutions but the vast majority comes from sources such as corporate sponsorships and NPR membership fees. Twitter defines state-affiliated media outlets as outlets "where the state exercises control over editorial content through financial resources, direct or indirect political pressures, and/or control over production and distribution.

"Critics of the move have pointed out that Twitter CEO Elon Musk`s other companies, Tesla and SpaceX, have received billions in government funding, grants and subsidies throughout the years, but neither of them has a "government-funded" label on their Twitter accounts, reported The Hill.

BBC Objects To 'Govt-Funded' Labelling

The British Broadcasting Corporation objected to the new label and said it is speaking to the social media company about the designation on the @BBC account to "resolve this issue as soon as possible". In a statement, it said: "The BBC is, and always has been, independent. We are funded by the British public through the licence fee." Notably, the BBC is mainly funded by British taxpayers, who pay a £159-a-year licence fee. Although the government sets how much the licence fee is, not everyone has to pay it, and households pay directly.

As the UK's national broadcaster, the BBC operates through a Royal Charter agreed with the government. The BBC Charter states the corporation "must be independent", particularly over "editorial and creative decisions, the times and manner in which its output and services are supplied, and in the management of its affairs".

