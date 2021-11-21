हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Afghanistan

United Arab Emirates (UAE) reopens its embassy in Kabul

The UAE has sent several planes carrying medical and food aid to Kabul since the outbreak of the humanitarian crisis. 

United Arab Emirates (UAE) reopens its embassy in Kabul
(Credits: ANI)

Kabul: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has reopened its embassy in the capital Kabul, media reports said on Friday.

Prior to the Taliban`s takeover of Afghanistan in August, most of the foreign embassies had closed their diplomatic mission in the country due to the escalating violence in the country.

After the Taliban seized power in Kabul on August 15, the UAE hosted scores of Afghan families fleeing the country, after they were evacuated.

The UAE has sent several planes carrying medical and food aid to Kabul since the outbreak of the humanitarian crisis as a result of the war between the Taliban and US-backed government forces.

Back in September, the Taliban announced the formation of an interim government in Afghanistan.

