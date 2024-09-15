Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2793414https://zeenews.india.com/world/us-diplomats-arrive-in-bangladesh-for-talks-with-interim-government-2793414.html
NewsWorld
BANGLADESH

US Diplomats Arrive In Bangladesh For Talks With Interim Government

US diplomat Donald Lu arrives in Bangladesh to discuss financial and trade issues with the interim government led by Muhammad Yunus.

 

|Last Updated: Sep 15, 2024, 07:28 AM IST|Source: PTI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

US Diplomats Arrive In Bangladesh For Talks With Interim Government

A key US State Department diplomat arrived in Bangladesh on Saturday to hold discussions with the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, primarily focussing on financial and trade matters.

Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, is leading a delegation to Dhaka that also has Brandon Lynch, the assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, the bdnews24.com news portal reported, citing a press release issued by the foreign ministry.

Apart from meeting Yunus to discuss bilateral issues, the delegation will also meet Finance and Commerce Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed, the release said.

Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain said the discussions will primarily focus on financial and trade matters.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin told reporters on Thursday, “I can only say that the arrival of the US delegation after the formation of the interim government reflects the importance the United States places on its relationship with Bangladesh.”

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Himachal CM Sukhu’s Changing Stance on Illegal Mosques!
DNA Video
DNA: Assam CM Himanta’s Bulldozer Action Targets Illegal “Miya” Muslims
DNA Video
DNA: Kejriwal’s Bail- What Are the 5 Conditions He Must Follow?
DNA Video
DNA: 10 accused of Delhi riots acquitted by court
DNA Video
DNA: Will Muslim QR Code Win Over the Waqf Amendment Bill?
DNA Video
DNA: Radical Groups Target Hindu Festivals: A Conspiracy to Bleed India!
DNA Video
DNA: Indore Shocker- Army Trainees and Women Assaulted at Tourist Spot!
DNA Video
DNA: Encounter Politics Heats Up: Akhilesh Takes on Yogi Over Mafia Crackdown
DNA Video
DNA: Why Muslims themselves start demolishing mosque amid the controversy?
DNA Video
DNA: Mamata Banerjee Ready to Resign: Big Political Move in Bengal