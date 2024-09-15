US Diplomats Arrive In Bangladesh For Talks With Interim Government

A key US State Department diplomat arrived in Bangladesh on Saturday to hold discussions with the interim government led by Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus, primarily focussing on financial and trade matters.

Donald Lu, the assistant secretary of state for South and Central Asian Affairs, is leading a delegation to Dhaka that also has Brandon Lynch, the assistant US trade representative for South and Central Asia, the bdnews24.com news portal reported, citing a press release issued by the foreign ministry.

Apart from meeting Yunus to discuss bilateral issues, the delegation will also meet Finance and Commerce Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed, the release said.

Foreign Advisor Touhid Hossain said the discussions will primarily focus on financial and trade matters.

Earlier, Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin told reporters on Thursday, “I can only say that the arrival of the US delegation after the formation of the interim government reflects the importance the United States places on its relationship with Bangladesh.”