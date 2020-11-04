US presidential election 2020: We feel very good, says Donald Trump about his chances of victory

NEW YORK: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he felt good about his chances for victory as counting of votes for the US presidential election 2020 began.

Trump, predicting that he would register big victories in key states such as Florida and Arizona, said, "We feel very good." "I think we'll have victory," Trump said adding that he expected victory in all the key states that will decide the US presidential election 2020.

Polling stations opened in New York, New Jersey and Virginia early, marking the start of US Election Day as Donal Trump seeks to beat forecasts and defeat challenger Joe Biden.

The vote is widely seen as a referendum on Trump and his uniquely brash, bruising presidency that Biden urged Americans to end to restore "our democracy."

Trump has consistently trailed Biden in polling in the key swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania, and the two have been neck and neck in Arizona, Florida, Georgia and North Carolina.

Trump won all of those states four years ago. During his visit to the office, Trump met dozens of staffers from the campaign and also the White House.

Most wore masks, other than a few of the President`s closest advisers, including press secretary Kayleigh McEnany, senior adviser Jared Kushner and chief of staff Mark Meadows.

Meanwhile, the first of the US 2020 presidential election results have dropped. Kentucky with 8 electoral votes has been called for President Donald Trump, while he has also won in West Virginia

Trump won Kentucky in 2016 by nearly 30 points and West Virginia by 68.50 per cent of the total votes. Vermont with 3 electoral votes has been called for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Florida and Georgia maps have begun lighting up as results pour in. Expect wild swings in the early hours because of the split between mail in voting and final day numbers.

Early votes are projected to favour Biden, final day numbers are likely to be strong for Republicans.

The Associated Press (AP) and television networks have both called Vermont.

The AP declared Trump the winner of Kentucky as soon as polls closed in the state, although election officials there had not yet been released.

Biden`s victory in Vermont is on expected lines as Democrats have kept the state in their column since 1992. Hillary Clinton got a huge win here in 2016.

